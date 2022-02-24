SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Storyful, KFOR) – Video was just released showing just one of the dangers highway patrol troopers face daily to keep others safe on the roads.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Henson was responding to a wrong-way driver on I-15 in Salt Lake City on February 20th.

Dash cam footage shows Trooper Henson swerving and flashing his lights and sirens. When the driver didn’t react, he performed what’s called a “wrong-way intercept” to stop that vehicle from colliding with others.

You can see Henson’s windshield shattering upon collision.

In a statement, the UHP says Henson is doing well and resting at home. “We again applaud his actions by doing what it takes to get wrong way drivers off the road and keep others safe,” the statement continued.

While there are thousands of wrong-way crashes in the United States each year, AAA reports an average of 500 people are killed annually.