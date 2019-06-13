Trump says Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving White House

National

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:
Trump_1560457306622

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes a question from a reporter on the North Lawn outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is returning to Arkansas.

President Trump tweeted that Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month. Trump thanked her for a “job well done” and said he hopes she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss