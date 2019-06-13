Trump says Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaving White House

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes a question from a reporter on the North Lawn outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is returning to Arkansas.

President Trump tweeted that Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month. Trump thanked her for a “job well done” and said he hopes she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas.

—

