(The Hill) – A private plane carrying former President Trump made an emergency landing on Saturday after one of its engines failed shortly after his appearance at a Republican National Committee-hosted donor retreat in New Orleans, according to Politico and The Washington Post.

The former president was traveling back to his Mar-a-Lago residence from the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans in a private jet when the pilot decided to turn around and return to the airport.

The plane was in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes before one of the engines failed over the Gulf of Mexico, a source told Politico.

Trump was in New Orleans to give a speech to donors at the RNC retreat which also featured speakers including the former president’s No.2, former Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the tracking data, the Post reported that a map of the evening flight showed the plane was over the water when it turned around and went back to New Orleans to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The private plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had Secret Service agents on board along with other support staff, and Trump advisers, the Post added.

Soon after the emergency landing, the RNC found the former president another plane that belonged to a donor for the evening and he eventually landed in Palm Beach, Fla., around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Hill has reached out to Trump and the RNC for comment.

Spokespersons for Trump declined to comment to Politico and The Washington Post.