Tsunami reaches west coast after eruption of undersea volcano

(NEXSTAR) – A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington after an undersea volcano erupted in the Tonga Islands.

The National Tsunami Warning Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), added that “some impacts are expected” along the West Coast of the United States.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, also operated by the NOAA, had issued its own advisory for the state of Hawaii, warning that waves may be a hazard to swimmers, boaters, or anyone near the shore.

Specifically, the National Tsunami Warning Center issued the advisory for the following areas:

The coast of the California/Mexico border to the Oregon/California border, including San Francisco Bay

The coast of Oregon, from the California/Oregon border to the Washington/Oregon border, including the Columbia River estuary coast

The outer coast of Washington from the Oregon/Washington border to Slip Point, Columbia River estuary coast, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast

In British Columbia, from the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, the Juan de Fuca Strait coast

In Southeast Alaska, including the inner and outer coast from the British Columbia/Alaska border to Cape Fairweather

In South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, including the Pacific coasts from Cape Fairweather to Unimak Pass

The Aleutian Islands , Unimak Pass to Attu, including the Pribilof Islands

More detailed maps can be found at the NOAA’s Tsunami Warning System website.

Tsunami activity was expected to begin as early as 6 a.m. in parts of Alaska, 7:35 a.m. in parts of California, 7:55 a.m. in parts of Oregon, 8:30 a.m. in parts of British Columbia, and 8:35 a.m. in parts of Washington.

According to the Associated Press, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii reported waves that measured half a meter (1.6 feet) in Nawiliwili, Kauai, and 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) in Hanalei. There were reports of boats getting pushed up in docks, but the waters receded later in the morning.

Beaches closed in southern California. The first waves to reach the United States reached Nikolski and Adak, Alaska. The Hawaii-based tsunami center canceled the alert as evening fell. There were no reports of damage.

On Tonga, home to about 105,000 people, the video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes, a church, and other buildings. Satellite images showed a huge eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters.

The tsunami, caused by an undersea volcano located about 40 miles from Tonga’s capital and visible from space, sent waves crashing across Tonga’s shorelines, the Associated Press reported on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.