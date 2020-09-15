Two Ohio high school football players suspended for carrying police flags at game

Pablo Hernandez, of South Haven, Mich., pauses for a moment as he carries a Blue Lives Matter flag during a prayer service at the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial in St. Joseph, Mich. in 2018. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A high school has suspended two football players from the team after they defied administrators by carrying flags at the start of a game that signal support of law enforcement.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the players for Ohio’s Little Miami High School led their teammates in running onto the field at the home game Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The district released a statement that “while we understand these students’ desire show their support of our first responders, they did not obtain permission from district officials.”

The school says a pregame ceremony honored the victims of the attacks.