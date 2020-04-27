VA, SSI recipients with eligible children must act by May 5 to add money to Economic Impact Payment

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 15: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building stands on April 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. April 15 is the deadline in the United States for residents to file their income tax returns. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who have dependents and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 must act by Tuesday, May 5 to quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment, according to an IRS news release.

The IRS reported that it will soon issue beneficiaries $1,200, but it needs information on dependents before an additional $500 per eligible child can be added.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these groups so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 and their $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and use the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment.”

Click here to access the IRS non-filers tool to fill out the information needed to receive the additional $500 per eligible child.