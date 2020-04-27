VA, SSI recipients with eligible children must act by May 5 to add money to Economic Impact Payment

Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who have dependents and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 must act by Tuesday, May 5 to quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment, according to an IRS news release.
The IRS reported that it will soon issue beneficiaries $1,200, but it needs information on dependents before an additional $500 per eligible child can be added.
“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these groups so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 and their $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and use the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment.”
Click here to access the IRS non-filers tool to fill out the information needed to receive the additional $500 per eligible child.