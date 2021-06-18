Video: Young children caught between masked gunman, victim nearly shot on New York sidewalk

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now/WPIX) — Shocking video released by the New York Police Department Friday shows the moment two young children nearly got caught in the crossfire as a masked gunman ran down and shot a 24-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight.

Video contains graphic content. Discretion advised.

Police said around 6:44 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified shooter walked up to the victim in the Bronx before opening fire, striking him in the back and both legs.

Surveillance video shows the events leading up to the shooting, as the fleeing victim stumbles over two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, while apparently attempting to escape the masked gunman.

The video shows the girl pull the younger boy and cover him as the victim crawls near the children and shots rang out around them.

According to police, the children didn’t know the victim and were just walking down the sidewalk at the time of the shooting. Neither were wounded.

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info.

The shooter then hopped on the back of a scooter being driven by another man and they fled the scene, police said.

According to the NYPD, the victim was taken to an area hospital by private means and is listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the incident in hopes the public could help identify the suspect, who they described as a man wearing sunglasses and all-black clothing.

The getaway driver was described as a light-skinned man wearing a white baseball cap, a red long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored shorts.