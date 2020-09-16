WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Rochester police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing body camera footage of Daniel Prude's suffocation death because they feared violent blowback if the video came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, newly released emails show.

Deputy Chief Mark Simmons cited the “current climate” in the city and the nation in a June 4 email advising then-Chief La’ron Singletary to press the city's lawyers to deny a Prude family lawyer’s public records request for the footage of the March 23 encounter that led to his death.