You won’t see a stimulus check if you have unpaid child support

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people behind on child support won’t be seeing stimulus checks deposited in their bank accounts.

Tax accountant Diane Hagerty with Grass Roots Taxes says that under the Cares Act several items won’t affect you getting your stimulus check, this includes student loan and federal tax debt. However the same cannot be said for unpaid child support.

“Anything your tax refund would be seized for, such as back child support will be held up by the U.S. treasury, in the offset program and go towards paying prior debts,” said Hagerty.

Something John Stidham says he learned that the hard way.

Stidham has a daughter from a previous relationship and is married with two more kids. He fell behind on child support after suffering a heart attack in 2017 and a stroke last year. He says from medical bills and being the main provider for his family he could really use the extra money. Stidham says he is back to paying his monthly support and set up a payment plan to chip away at the unpaid child support.

“I understand paying support that’s my obligation, that is what I want to do but fathers out there right now that have different circumstances like myself, heath issues out of their control. It’s going to be really tough for them to survive.”

Stidham and his wife were supposed to receive at least $2400 but instead received a letter stating the stimulus check was going toward his child support.

If you file your taxes together as a married couple the shared stimulus check can be reduced or completely used to pay the debt.