NBC 6’S Todd Warren under self-quarantine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 News viewers may have noticed that Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren was not providing the weather on Wednesday night and there is a reason why.

Todd took part in a weather conference nearly two weeks ago and we learned that someone who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus.

Please know that Todd is not showing any symptoms and he’s doing very well, but out of an abundance of caution he will not be providing weather reports from the NBC 6 studio.

The CDC says symptoms of the virus generally appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Todd will be at home in self-quarantine until the 14-day window has passed.