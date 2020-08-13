Nearly half of students in Hope School District go virtual

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope schools said nearly half of their students will not return to the physical classroom this fall.

Class sizes are dropping from around 25 kids per class down to about 10 kids per classroom. For students who do come to school, thermometer scanners will be placed above all door-ways to check each child’s temperature when they enter the building.

For families who feel the safest route is online, the district is providing devices and hotspots to each child who chooses the virtual option.

“We have quite a few students that are being raised by older aunts, uncles, and grandparents. So it makes sense when you step back and look at it from who are students are and who their families are,” said Barry Hart, Hope School District Superintendent.

All students and staff will be required to wear a face mask in the building at all times. The first day of classes is August 24th.

