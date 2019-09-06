Neighborhood group delivers “goodie bags” to SPD officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A neighborhood group in Shreveport is showing their appreciation for police by hand-delivering “goodie bags” to officers.

Members of Broadmoor/South Highland/ Capt. Shreve/ everything EAST of I-49 911 Calls Facebook group spent Thursday afternoon packing the goodie bags, which include snacks and treats for the officers.

“I hold it near and dear to my heart because my dad is a retired captain of the Bossier City Police Department and I just wish more people would get out there and help the officers.”

It’s the third year the group has delivered the bags to officers working each shift.