Neighbors take zoning concerns to Caddo Commission

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Zoning concerns bring out neighbors looking for answers from the Caddo Parish government.

People were concerned about certain zoning codes that would affect their property and pocketbooks.

More than a dozen Caddo Parish residents came together to address the Caddo Parish Commission Monday afternoon.

They shared concerns about certain enforcement rules that were approved in the new Unified Development Code by the Metropolitan Planning Commission back in 2017. But the residents said they are just now finding out about it after some received citations in the mail that were shared in a Facebook neighborhood group.

“That’s a concern because they didn’t notify anybody and they’re saying by law they don’t have to if it’s more than 15 people. This effects anybody that lives within five miles outside the city limits of Shreveport,” said Kathy Hall, North Park Lane resident.

Many spoke out about one particular code that deals with Recreational Vehicles parked next to homes.

“For instance, if a RV is parked in an area that’s in the front versus the side or the back of your property you could be cited. You may have to put up a fence or cover it,” said Jayne Tappe, realtor and north Shreveport resident.

The neighbors spoke about how many people living in rural areas keep RV’s outside. One couple said they received a citation for theirs.

“We use it, really for a contingency plan. It floods there, if lights go out we use the generator on it. We really need it. Our yard is nice and clean. But we did get cited,” said the couple that lives on Hiawatha Drive.

The commission ultimately sided with the neighbors, voting to halt any enforcement of those receiving citations and will address the issue once they have time to research it.

“We have a motion on the floor to suspend the rules. We’re doing this so we can go ahead and vote on this and get your guys out of here. We know you have work and kids to tend to,” said Mario Chavez, Caddo Parish Commissioner District 10.

“I’m about to finish four years and I’ve never seen anything float through as fast as this has for y’all today,” said Mike Middleton, Caddo Parish Commissioner District 8.

“This is what happens when we work together,” replied Chavez.

MPC leaders said they will revisit the ordinance and offer recommendations to the Commission before something new is passed.