New Central Library coming soon for Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Soon, Bossier City residents will be able to visit a brand new Central Library. Portions of the current Central Library dates back to the 1950s. The History Center was built in the 1990s. The Director of Libraries say the current library is not functional in the 21st century. “In 2012, we had an architect do a feasibility study. They came back with a twenty million dollar plan,” said Heather Mcentee.

The 20 million dollar renovation plan was to expensive for the board to support. Instead the Bossier Parish Library went down another route. With the help of the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the library was able to find some land near the current location to build a brand new one.

The new library will feature more creative STEM related activities for the youth, provide more space for meetings, and bring some new additions to the history center. “We are looking at bringing in a 3-D printer, film studio, and photo studio. For the history center, we will add some interactive displays,” said Mcentee.

Over the past five years, the library saved lots of money to try not to put this burden on the taxpayers. Mcentee says they have enough money saved for the 9.5 million dollar project. Beginning in 2021, the library will begin accepting bids for the project.

