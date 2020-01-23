New community group offers citizens a way to share ideas and concerns about Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a new collaboration to bring together urban planning and social media for Shreveport neighborhoods.

Local community activists are partnering with a national non-profit to make blighted neighborhoods better by using a bottom-up approach.

Strong Towns is a national non-profit that focuses on building better communities from the ground-up by promoting small, incremental projects. Its president Charles Marohn is an urban planner and civil engineer. He’s been to Shreveport several times and uses the Allendale neighborhood as a great example of how starting small can make lasting changes.

“There’s evidence everywhere you look of people caring about the neighborhood and I think that’s the distinguishing characteristics of a neighborhood that has a tremendous future,” Marohn said.

He’s inspired others like Shreveport resident John Perkins to start a local chapter called Strong Towns Shreveport. It’s using social media and in-person meetings to share ideas and concerns of how to better the city.

“It’s about changing the conversation in Shreveport about urban planning and our built environment. Kind of connect. Put a face to the person you’ve been chatting with and talks about ways to get involved to do small things to help Shreveport,” said John Perkins, Strong Towns Shreveport organizer.

Perkins said meaningful development starts on a neighborhood scale. Such as in Allendale which combined federal grants and partnerships to revitalize a blighted area.

“When it was looking really bad and going downhill nobody wanted to come in here. But with just a little bit of love they built four houses and in time got up to 60 and they’re making a beautiful neighborhood of really nice people who look out for each other,” Perkins said.

Perkins wants more people to get involved and collaborate on building a better future for Shreveport one block at a time.

The Strong Towns Shreveport group plans host their first public meeting this Friday evening at Red River Brewing. Anyone who wants to get involved is invited.