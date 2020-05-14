New COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Shreveport communities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local youth mentoring organization is opening several COVID-19 testing sites in Shreveport.

The 100 Men of Shreveport held the first of three drive-through testing sites planned for over the next several days in the Shreveport area at Hattie Perry Park in the Caddo Heights neighborhood Wednesday.

They partnered with the Caddo Parish Commission and Oschner LSU Health Shreveport to put the event together.

100 Men of Shreveport director Victor Gray says they want to be able to reach people in the community who otherwise wouldn’t have a way to get tested.

“I think it’s paramount for African Americans to take hold of these situations, we’re disproportionately on the rise of deaths. So it’s important that we make sure that we take care of and make sure we have resources needed, to make sure that we are protected.”

The next testing date will be Saturday, May 16 at Bill Cockrell Park. Another drive-through testing site is set for next Thursday, May 21 at Morningstar Baptist Church.

People can get more information and register by calling this number 318-402-4942.

