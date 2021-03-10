New eligible Louisiana residents receive first COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced new groups now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone over the age of eighteen who has at least one pre-existing condition can receive the vaccine. In Shreveport, today was the first day the new group attended the mass vaccination clinic at the State Fairgrounds. “It felt like a big weight has been lifted,” said Lela Robichaux.

LSU Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine at the fairgrounds. “I was very excited to see the news. I went straight to the internet and signed up. The process was seamless,” said Tabitha Browhow.

Healthcare officials are very happy to see portions of the general public now able to receive the vaccine.” We have witness people crying as they wait for their shot. The people are excited and ready to return to a normal lifestyle,” said LSU Health Vaccine Coordinator Shelly Raley.

Wednesday’s qualified recipients will receive their second COVID shot at the end of the month. The people we talked with say getting the shot is the only way to get back to a sense of normalcy. “I am still going to wear my mask and stay six feet apart. The pandemic isn’t over yet,” said Ellane Carter.

If you missed today’s vaccination, you can come out to the fairgrounds anytime between 10 AM and 6 PM for Thursday and Friday. LSU Health announced more vaccination clinics are coming to Shreveport-Bossier and nearby cities.