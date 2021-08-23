New fitness field in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a new place for kids to get active in Shreveport.

Linwood Public Charter School broke ground on a new fitness field for the community.

It’s through a partnership between Healthy Blue and the David Raines Community Health Center.

It’s a space to play sports and be active to fight childhood obesity and a lack of free fitness spaces.

“Any space that we could have so children in the community know that they can come exercise and stay active, play with their friends in a safe space is welcome to all,” said Dr. Christy Valentine, CEO of Healthy Blue.

“It will not only be available to the kids here but also to the community and we hope to expand what we’ve started today with other types of physical fitness,” said Willie White, CEO David Raines Community Health Center.

David Raines operates a school-based health clinic on the Linwood school’s campus. Healthy Blue donated $25,000 to develop the fitness field there.