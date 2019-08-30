New name and new opportunities at local technical college

MINDEN, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local technical college gets a new name, which will bring new opportunities to students and the surrounding community.

Northwest Louisiana Technical College is now Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College. The change went into effect July 1st.

Students will eventually have the opportunity to obtain an associate degree. Some potential associate degrees include business, culinary arts and information technology.

Chancellor Earl Meador adds that with campuses in rural areas like Minden and Mansfield, it provides students with access to a community college.

“If you are poor, living in a small town and there’s no bus service, how are you going to get to the college? So when you bring the education to people it makes the difference.”

The school will maintain traditional programs, but new pathways to enter four year universities will be available to students.

The school will now need to seek its SACS accreditation, which could be a three year process.

Right now the college has a 62 percent completion/graduation rate, which school officials say is the highest of any community or technical college in Louisiana.







