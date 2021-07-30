New NASA exhibit at Sci-Port shows the hottest events of the universe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport has opened a new exhibit that’s on loan from NASA. It shows research into the far reaches of the universe.

You can visit the new Chandra X-Ray Observatory exhibit at Sci-Port. The exhibit from NASA shows the observations of the Chandra X telescope. It launched aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1999 and looks at cosmic events in the universe through X-rays.

A team of scientists from NASA held a zoom presentation at Sci-Port on Thursday. They also explained the work being done in New Orleans at the Michoud Assembly Facility that’s preparing for the next moon landing mission.

You can tour the new exhibit and see the real discoveries made by the Chandra X telescope that are from far outside the Milky Way. Sci-Port said it’s amazing to have a piece of NASA here in Shreveport.

“An arm of NASA that is literally right here. People think you have to be in a big city. But no, we’re Shreveport-Bossier, a regular size city but yet NASA is able to bring their services, exhibits, and science to us,” said Greg Andrews, Planetary Manager Sci-Port Discovery Center.

One of the NASA Scientists who spoke during the presentation at Sci-Port was Dr. Kimberly Arcand, who works at the Chandra Observatory. She explained the telescope is designed to explore the hottest, most turbulent regions of the universe.

“We get to look at really awesome things such as exploding stars, the areas around black holes, colliding galaxies, clusters of galaxies, baby stars, and oh so much more,” said Dr. Kim Arcand, Chandra X-Ray Observatory Visualization Scientist and Emerging Tech Lead.

The exhibit will be at Sci-Port throughout this year for you to go discover the secrets of space.

It also opened on the 63rd birthday of NASA.