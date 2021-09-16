New Orleans couple evacuates to Shreveport and gets surprised with a new addition to their family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Hurricane Ida evacuees are returning home with a special addition.

It’s a baby!

Kathryn and Morgan Wampold evacuated their home in New Orleans to her parents house in Shreveport right before Hurricane Ida hit. She was eight months pregnant and planned to return home on Thursday.

When she surprisingly went into labor five weeks early and gave birth to their son. Luckily all her records were easily transferred over.

“We’re just very thankful everything went very smoothly and our little baby boy came in the middle of the night, and despite being very early he’s healthy. Five pounds ten ounces,” said Kathryn Wampold, new mom.

“It’s incredible it all ended up working out. We could have been anywhere when this happened. We just happened to be in a place of an Ochsner location,” said Morgan Wampold, new dad.

They found out their house back home is fine. They named their son William.