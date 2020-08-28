New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has tested positive for COVID-19.
Benson has not been hospitalized and remains at home.
According to a statement from the New Orleans Saints early Friday afternoon, Benson has not missed a day of work and calls at Saints and Pelicans and has participated in daily NBA and NFL owners calls.
Benson became the principal owner of the Saints after the death of her husband, Tom Benson, in 2018.
