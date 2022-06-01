BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new program is training the next workforce of skilled technicians.

A open house was held Wednesday afternoon at BPCC for people interested in studying manufacturing for apprenticeships to develop skilled technicians to work at six different local companies. Which include Benteler Steel Tube, Frymaster, Maxim Watermakers, Music Mountain Water, Prolec GE, and Ternium USA.

Students earn an associate degree and become certified as an advanced manufacturing technician through the program is supported by the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

“It’s on the job training. You are getting paid while you are going to school. It’s really helping you understand the culture of the company that is sponsoring you. This particular apprenticeship program is helping develop a pipeline of maintenance workers. Multi-skilled maintenance workers. They are the ones that make sure the machines keep running which is obviously very critical for a manufacturing company,” said Angie White, North Louisiana Economic Partnership Chief Operating Officer.

The goal is for the students to get hired by one of the companies after apprenticing. Also filling a labor shortage in manufacturing which is seeing a workforce decline after Covid-19.