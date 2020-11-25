New road expansion in Bossier City is now complete helping to alleviate traffic on it busiest street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a year and a half of construction, the expansion of Innovation Drive in Bossier City is now open to the public.

The new section of roadway in front of Holmes Honda connects Swan Lake Road north of I-220 to Airline Drive at Greenacres Boulevard.

“It’s now officially open from swan lake road to Airline drive. We looked for something to be a connector between the residential growth of a lot of the area of north Bossier to Airline drive where a majority of our shopping centers are located,” said Pam Glorioso, City of Bossier CAO.

The idea for the ten and a half million dollar project started when Holmes Honda opened a location in Bossier.

“As we continue to grow, we solve this growth issues, we’re going to see the people come in our tax revenues go up and then we are going to see Bossier City continue to maintain that safety element and a place where everybody wants to be,” said Lisa Johnson, Bossier City Chamber President.

The two-mile road is not just going to help alleviate the traffic on Airline Drive but it’s also going to bring in new businesses into Bossier City.

“We feel the acreage that is on either side of this roadway will one day develop and we’ll hopefully see shops and offices all along this area,” said Glorioso.

“Every time that you open up another roadway, access to property that means tax dollars. And that means we have better sewage, better water, better safety with our fire and police,” said Johnson.