Breaking News
DiamondJacks in Bossier City announces permanent closure, citing coronavirus impact

New technology in Shreveport keeping people connected while at home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With more people working from home, new technology in Shreveport is making it easier for people to stay connected. AT&T’s 5G network went live in Shreveport in April.

Shreveport’s Chief Technology Officer says employees rely on city cell phones and many are telecommuting.

“Even more important today than ever, the need for fast connections on both our mobile devices as well as our networks between buildings.”

Keith Hanson says 5G improves video streaming and helps with quality for video conferencing.

“It just opens up more possibilities for us in IT and in the city.”

Hanson says six towers in our area now have 5G technology.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss