New William Joyce short film, companion exhibit set to open Friday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Academy Award winner William Joyce will open a new free exhibit at artspace on Friday, August 27th at 5:30pm. Artspace is located at 708 Texas St. The exhibit is all about the creative process from the beginning sketches and story ideas to storyboarding, character development and the final film Mr. Spam Gets a New Hat.

The new short film will be running at Robinson Flim Center on Friday also starting at 5:30pm and running every thirty minutes until 9:00pm.

The exhibit at artspace will run until October 2nd.

NOTE: SRAC will offer complimentary tickets on Friday, August 27, to anyone attending the exhibition who wishes to see the premiere of Williams Joyce’s new short film, “Mr. Spam Gets a New Hat,” at the Roberson Film Center showing every half hour from 5:30 to 9:00pm. Ticket Registration can be found HERE.