New YMCA coming to South Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new place will open for families in South Shreveport.

A groundbreaking was held today at Camp Forbing Town Center announcing the opening of a new YMCA facility.

City and parish leaders attended the ceremony, along with local businesses, health care workers, and moms and dads. As kids prepared with friendly flag football and soccer games. Parents said they are excited while the CEO said it’s to benefit people across the city.

“We are just so excited to have this in our area. I feel like South Shreveport is just growing so much and to have something out here for the kids and families be able to join,” said Jennifer Earnest, Shreveport mom who lives nearby.

“It just shows the interest that everybody has to improve their community. We’re not just trying to build a big Y kingdom, but we’re trying to build some quality of life things for people. From Cedar Grove to Providence and bring everybody together and have some fun, playing ball, working out, and just fellowshipping with each other,” said Gary Lash, CEO of YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.

The YMCA said the original swimming pool at the Camp Forbing site was actually made possible by Elvis Presley. He donated his concert proceeds after performing at the Louisiana Hayride in 1956.