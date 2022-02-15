SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport purchases a new building for the Water and Sewerage Department.

The director William Daniel said it’s a great deal for the city and will help with future emergency operations.

One year ago, the February freeze hit the City of Shreveport leaving residents without water for a week and city employees without a place to properly operate during the freezing conditions.

“One of the major problems that we had with the February freeze was the inability for all of us to assemble,” Daniel said.

Daniel said this new building will solve those problems by housing Water and Sewerage employees plus Public Works all in one place. While also housing a command center for emergency operations and training.

“We’ll be able to make better decisions and better help the citizens of Shreveport through future natural disasters,” Daniel said.

He said it’s a huge upgrade for his department. Their current facility on Greenwood Road is decades outdated and inadequate to work in.

“80 years ago it was no longer serviceable. It’s hard to maintain morale when you go to work in a dilapidated building that’s falling a part. That was literally falling a part 80 years ago. One of the jokes is that the building is staying up because the terminates are holding hands,” Daniel said.

He said the new site on West 70th Street is state-of-the-art and already built for industrial use by an oil and gas service company that used to be there. So it can handle large trucks while providing office space.

“We’re very excited to be in this new, very spacious facility that will allow us to do our jobs better in the future,” Daniel said.

He said the City purchased it for $9.5 million from 2014 revenue bonds specifically allocated for a new Water and Sewerage building. Two tenants are already there paying rent with one remaining permanent. To construct a new facility like this, he said would costs upwards of $30 million so it’s a deal.

“This is a great win for the Citizens of Shreveport,” Daniel said.

He also said there’s room to grow at the site and bring other city departments there in the future. They plan to move in by the end of this year.