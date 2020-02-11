Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Coronavirus
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Bond set for Fouke couple charged in the death of their baby daughter
Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless
Video
Louisiana’s new GOP legislative leaders talk of compromise
Illness caused by coronavirus gets official name: COVID-19
Video
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Rains flood roads, swell rivers across the Deep South
Top Stories
Rain showers and cold temperatures Tuesday.. one more push of heavy rain tonight and tomorrow
Video
Haughton neighborhood braces for possible flooding
Video
8:30 pm Monday live update: Thunderstorms continue over SE part of the ArkLaTex..Flash Flood Watch continues
LSUS hosts non-partisan conversation on climate change featuring Mayor Perkins
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
AP Source: Red Sox cheating probe will stretch into spring
NCAA’s Emmert presses Senate for ‘guardrails’ on athlete pay
The Latest: Bullmastiff bitten by snake sharp at Westminster
Charity founded by disgraced cyclist announces relaunch plan
Community
Events
Contests
Mardi Gras
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Pets of the Week: Meet Quilo and Catsby
Video
Top Stories
LSUS hosts non-partisan conversation on climate change featuring Mayor Perkins
Video
The Cinderella Project hosting 8th Annual Dress Giveaway
Coffee with the Mayor: Mayor Xanthe Seals of Homer, LA
Video
The 21st annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux pet parade celebrated “Woofstock” in this year’s theme
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Fit for Life Expo coming in February
Video
Top Stories
Watching a movie at the theater apparently qualifies as ‘light exercise’: study
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Lone Star NYE 2020
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Oscar de la Renta opens, closes show with Bella Hadid
Top Stories
Missteps lead publishing industry to review diversity effort
Top Stories
Viral Broom Challenge | Is it the moon?
Video
6 Things You Should | February 11th
Video
Universal will release controversial ‘Hunt’ film in March
Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn to divorce
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless
News
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM CST
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Universal will release controversial ‘Hunt’ film in March
Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China
Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory wins Academy Award
Brad Pitt wins first acting Oscar for ‘Once Upon a Time’
Toddler reunited with lost ‘daddy doll’ at Savannah airport
Video
Iran again fails to put satellite into orbit amid US worries
Gary Sinise honored with award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society for helping veterans
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Forecasting Contest
Victim identified deadly Shady Grove shooting
Weather
Rep. Johnson leads LA delegation in requesting new child care center at BAFB