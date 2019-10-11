Family dresses as dinosaurs to welcome home dad from deployment

Newsfeed Now

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sweet Novalee Photography by Katie Vogel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss