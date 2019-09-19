First-grader sets out to keep the Earth clean by picking up trash each day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ve heard the saying, ‘you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.’

Well, some grown-ups could learn a lot from a Nashville first-grader, who is out to make this earth a better place to live, one piece of trash at a time.

Kemiya Langley is practically a veteran at picking up. She works long before she walks in the doors of Nashville Classical Charter School each morning. She has made it her mission to pick up trash along the way.

“It’s ridiculous and it isn’t healthy for the world,” Kemiya explained while pointing out the trash on the ground.

Her mom posted a video about her daily duty on Facebook and it took off. The lesson she wants to share is simple, though she worries it’s hard to comprehend for some people.

“Earth day is every day, even if you don’t have a trash can near you, you just have to wait until you get close to a trash can,” said Kemiya.

Nashville’s Public Works Department saw mom’s video and greeted Kemiya at school Wednesday, with gifts including a litter grabber.

“So often as adults, we don’t take the responsibility to get involved and having kids do it is fantastic. She’s going to grow up to really care about her environment,” said Sharon Smith with Public Works.

So many people were so impressed by Kemiya’s efforts that there was an offer to let her adopt the street and put her name on it, but Kemiya wasn’t interested.

“Because I’m the only one picking it up and I want other people to pick it up too,” she explained.

That’s when her school stepped in and decided to adopt the four-block area.

As for mom, she couldn’t be more proud of the lesson her 6-year-old is teaching.

“It’s pretty cool to have a 6-year-old remind you that, as adults, sometimes this is not acceptable,” Lindsey Langley stated.





