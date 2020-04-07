Heroes in uncharted territory: Medical staff brace for what’s to come

A new kind of war: bracing for the worst and praying for the best

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Medical professionals, across Middle Tennessee, brace for the next two weeks when COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the US.​

“That’s our big fear, that it does explode,” explains Corey Slovis, an emergency medicine physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

As he prepares locally, Dr. Slovis is also focused on cities like Seattle, New York, and New Orleans.

“We are paying a huge amount of attention, on multiple levels, as far as how the hospitals in the epicenters are dealing with their overwhelming volume, so instead of repeating history, we can learn what worked and what didn’t work,” Slovis says.

One thing is certain, these heroes will walk into uncharted territory.​

“I was thinking when I was an intern,” Slovis remembers, “I used to come to work a little scared, well, a lot scared of how little I knew. Now I come to work scared that I might get infected. I’ve never had that fear before.”

Yet, Dr. Slovis says his fear is met with an outpouring of love from the community he’s ready to serve.

“I’ve been an emergency physician now for almost 40 years. I’ve never seen this kind of appreciation. I’ve been overwhelmed with how kind and generous people are,” says Slovis.

​He does have one request – that people remember this COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.​

“We can’t let down our guard or let down our masks,” said Dr. Slovis.

