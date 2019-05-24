Missouri flood victim shares what happened while she was missing

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. (KODE) – A Carl Junction teenager shares her story, caught in flood currents, in the pitch black and pouring rain, and not another person in sight.

Olivia Rogers remember thinking she was about to die for several hours Monday night as she was trapped in the flow of Turkey Creek. Her Jeep had been washed off the flooded low water bridge at Zora and Schifferdecker. The 18-year-old guesses she was carried away in the 60 degree water for about two and a half miles before coming to two downed trees, a chance to get out of the water into relative safety.

“I was bear hugging the tree for hours. And there were so many times where I was like, ‘I can’t hold on any longer, like I just have to let go. But I feel like God just gave me the strength, and he was like, “You can do this. I’m going to protect you,” says Olivia Rogers, flood victim.

She was later forced to jump for a nearby gravel island when debris broke up those trees. Olivia was trapped there until 6:30 when neighbor Kevin Pederson heard her cries, leading to her rescue.



