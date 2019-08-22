New apartments made from freight containers offer unique living in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is something going on in Wedgewood Houston that is causing residents to ask: “What is going on?”

“Is this where they are storing things for the fairgrounds?” asks one resident.

Wedgewood-Houston is growing fast and the newest development is 83 Freight. An apartment complex made out of freight containers.

“We usually have a dozen or two dozen people a week that will stop and take pictures and videos,” said developer Shawn Bailes. “Some of them are the same people coming by to watch the progress.”

The 83 unit apartment complex will feature three buildings with a mix of studios, one-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom apartments.

“There is a group of people that might not necessarily have a lot of worldly possessions, but they do want to live in the city,” said Bailes. “If we bring something to the market that is a little smaller it will hit a different price point.”

With Wedgewood-Houston continuing to add more residents and businesses, Councilman Colby Sledge who represents the district says he is happy with the development.

“In the next year we are going to see all kinds of new things happening,” said Sledge. “These apartments are going to come online. We are going to see new facilities at the fairgrounds open. The stadium opening. So it is a really exciting time to be in this business.”