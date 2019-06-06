New car “vending machine” coming to Memphis aims to change car buying

MEMPHIS, Tenn., (localmemphis.com) – Carvana is bringing a car “vending machine” to Memphis to modernize the car industry.

The “vending machine” is set to be more than 75 feet tall with 18 tiers of cars.

Buyers pick out a car on its website, receive a token to access the car from the machine, and then the car is theirs to drive away.

Web marketer, Darnell Settles, said the concept might be strange but the company’s strategy is smart.

“I think they’ll get a lot of free exposure because people are taking pictures of it,” Settles said.

Some are skeptical about whether this is the best way to buy a car, since you can’t test drive it until you buy the car.

“I would want to drive it before I say this is what I want,” one driver said.

Another driver said they prefer avoiding car dealerships if they can.

“I just don’t like shopping for vehicles. It’s very stressful. If I went online, I would like it,” said another.

However, Carvana allows you to drive the vehicle around for seven days, and if you don’t like it you are able to return it for a full refund.

The lot where Carvana will build its Memphis location is at I-40 and Appling in Northeast Memphis.