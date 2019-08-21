Newsfeed Now for August 21: Cop called a hero; Trick shot for literacy

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for August 21, the conversation began in Louisiana. While responding to a crash, Denham Springs Police Officer Adam Procell ended up in the right place at the right time. WVLA’s Jonah Gilmore reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

VA DOCTOR ARRESTED: On Tuesday U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas Dak Kees held a press conference to discuss the arrest of VA pathologist Dr. Robert Levy. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:45 in the video above.

TRICK SHOT FOR LITERACY: A coach at New Hope Elementary School in New Hope, AL came up with a “tricky” way to get kids to read. WZDX’s Sydney Stallworth reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:15 in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss