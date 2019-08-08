Newsfeed Now for August 8: ICE raids in Mississippi; Police department shows off dance moves

On Newsfeed Now for August 8, the conversation began in Canton, MS. ICE conducted the largest state immigration enforcement operation in U.S. history. Nearly 700 people were arrested in the operation. WJTV’s Alex Love joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

ON THE RUN: At the time of this program’s recording, the search for escaped West Tennessee inmate continues. According to the TBI, Curtis Ray Watson is “a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee.” WATN’s Jayln Souchek reports.

NEW: The TBI releases older mug shots of Curtis Ray Watson in case he altered his appearance after his escape yesterday.



KEEP AN EYE OUT pic.twitter.com/FCuXVCZz6J — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) August 8, 2019

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:05 in the video above.

WOMAN SHOOTS PLANE: When police arrived at Stacy Rodgers house, officers say she admitted firing three rounds at a drone, trying to shoot it down. However, it wasn’t a drone…but a manned aircraft. KTVE’s Mya Hudgins reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:22 in the video above.

DANCING OFFICERS: Put on your cowboy boots and fill up your cup. It’s time for ‘The Git Up Challenge’. The Mobile Police Department got some of its “finest” dancers. Officer Lawrence Battiste from MPD joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 15:05 in the video above.