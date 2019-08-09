Newsfeed Now for August 9: Assault rifle arrest outside Walmart, Pilot brings father’s remains home

On Newsfeed Now for August 9, the conversation began in Springfield Missouri. The Springfield Police Department says they responded to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart. Officers arrived on scene within three minutes of the call. Police stated that a young white male, appearing to be in his twenties, pulled up to the Walmart, where he donned body armor and military fatigues. Police say the man had tactical weapons. KOLR’s Jesse Inman reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

CHANGE IN POLICY: Walmart is removing from its stores nationwide signs, displays or videos that depict violence following a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, store that killed 22 people. KNWA’s Chad Mira joins the conversation.

FILE = In this Dec. 15, 2010 file photo, a view of the entertainment section of a Wal-Mart store is seen in Alexandria, Va. Walmart is taking down all signs and displays from its stores that depict violence, following a mass shooting at its El Paso, Texas location that left 22 people dead. The retailer, according to an internal memo, instructed employees to turn off or unplug any video game consoles that show violent games, as well as ensure that no movies depicting violence are playing in its electronics departments. (AP Photo, File)

A HELPING HAND: Following a massive undocumented immigration enforcement operation resulting in more than 650 arrests, many children of those taken into custody were left temporarily homeless. WJTV’s Alex love reports.

BREASTFEEDING BEHIND BARS: When a person commits a crime and is sentenced to prison, the miracle of life doesn’t stop. Every pregnant inmate goes to the Hawkins Unit in Wrightsville and waits to give birth. The unit has a new lactation room. It allows moms to breast feed and pump, and they get to give that back to their kids. KARK’s Stephanie Sharp reports.

