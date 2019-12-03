Newsfeed Now for December 3: Massive snowstorm; College athlete gives back to home town

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now for December 3, 2019

A BLESSING FROM GOD: SFA's win over Duke boosts Nate Bain's GoFundMe

Nathan Bain Full Interview

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 2: Cyber Monday safety tips, a veteran's viral post, a Christmas wish and a small business competition

SMALL BUSINESS DECORATING COMPETITION

On Newsfeed Now for December 3, the conversation began on the East Coast. The snowstorm that doesn’t want to end coated coastal New England at the height of the morning commute Tuesday, snarling travel and closing schools. KARK’s Susan El Khoury has been trying to get back home to Arkansas for days and joined us from Framingham, MA.

For the full story: Watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS: Senate Republicans say GOP unity during the upcoming House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearings will be critical to setting the tone ahead of a likely Senate trial. Washington reporter Jesse Turnure joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 4:45 in the video above.

HELP FROM COAST TO COAST: From a tropical paradise to the Pineywoods, Nathan Bain has made quite the journey as he’s made his way to the William R. Johnson Coliseum. With help from SFA athletics, a GoFundMe was started, with funds going to support his church in Freeport after Hurricane Dorian destroyed his hometown. KETK’s Matt Thibodeaux reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 8:00 in the video above.

SMOKER STOLEN: Big Frank is one of a kind and the Rhoads say he is a state icon. The family is pleading with whoever took him, to please bring him back so they can keep serving the community. KARK’S Haylee Brooks reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:15 in the video above.

