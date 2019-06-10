Newsfeed Now for June 10: TX family survives tornado encounter; Biker killed in lightning strike

On Newsfeed Now for June 10 the show kicked off with a stop in East Texas where a family has survived an up close encounter with a tornado. They were out in their car when a twister touched down and pushed them from one side of a street to the other. It happened in Canton and their baby boy was in the car with them. KETK’s Mye Owens shared the family’s survival story.

Monday’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:55 – COLLEGE WORLD SERIES – The lineup will be complete after two more games. The other spots were filled at the Super Regionals over the weekend. KNWA’s Alyssa Orange had the latest about what teams are on the diamond Monday looking to grab the final two spots.

10:45 – LIGHTNING KILLS BIKER – In Florida on Sunday afternoon, some severe weather proved deadly. A motorcyclist driving down an interstate during a storm near Ormond Beach was struck by a lightning bolt. WKRG’s Chris Best joined us to share more details.

14:30 – CANCER DETECTION DOGS – A dog trainer in Alabama is working on a project to teach dogs to detect cancer. After initial research shows dogs can indeed sniff out the disease at the “zero” stage, Use Your Nose Dog Training is ready to take things to the next level. WIAT’s Cameron Edgeworth told us about a fundraising drive to raise money for more research.

