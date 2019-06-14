Newsfeed Now for June 14: TN pastor’s anti-LGBT sermons; What’s next for Sarah Sanders?

On Newsfeed Now for June 14 the conversation started in Knoxville, Tennessee where a church sermon condemning homosexuality and calling for executions has officials looking into a pastor who also served as a sheriff’s deputy. WATE’s Blake Stevens told us the Knox County District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing any pending cases involving the deputy for “potential bias.”

5:50 – PAGEANT MILESTONE – A Tampa Bay woman is about to make history as the first person with autism to make a run for the title of Miss Florida. Rachel Barcellona joined us to talk about the competition ahead and how her condition is not holding her back.

11:20 – SARAH’S EXIT – Sarah Sanders is leaving her White House press secretary job and returning home to Arkansas. President Trump said Thursday he’s encouraging her to run for governor in the state where her father once held the job. Sanders’ tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration’s credibility, as well as her own. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure gave us a glimpse of what could be ahead for Sanders.

16:25 – FRIENDLY MANATEE – A swim in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast turned into a wildlife encounter. A man who witnessed the beauty of a sea cow off the shoreline of Pensacola Beach recorded it on video. WKRG’s Devon Walsh shared it with us.

