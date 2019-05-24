Newsfeed Now for May 24: Teen rescued from flood waters; Indy 500 festivities

On Newsfeed Now for May 24 we began with a story in Missouri where a teen recounts being rescued after becoming trapped for more than seven hours in a flooded creek. KODE’s Gretchen Bolander has the story.

Friday’s other stories with scroll to times:

5:00 – A FATHER’S WISH – The one wish of a Tennessee man who died a hero has now come true. His boy received the gift of life thanks to a generous donor. WKRN’s Stephanie Langston joined us to share what happened.

8:30 – Big Race INDY 500 – Hundreds of thousands of people will be racing to Indianapolis as the Indy 500 approaches. Many will stay in hotels around the city but some will be taking advantage of a more immersive experience right inside the track. Sierra Hignite gave us the full scoop.

13:50 – GIRLS TURNED HEROS – Two little girls are being hailed heroes after a serious accident in George County, Mississippi. The six and 7-year-olds were ejected from a car but miraculously were able to flag down help. WKRG’s Katarina Luketich introduced us to the brave pair.

17:30 – FROM HOMELESS TO GRADUATE: A Memphis teen is in the national spotlight after earning $3 million in scholarships and becoming his high school’s valedictorian. He earned the cash all while facing homelessness. WATN’s Rebecca Butcher met the young man who is inspiring young minds.

