Newsfeed Now for May 31: Historic floods in Arkansas; 8 win National Spelling Bee

On Newsfeed Now for May 31 our first stop was in Arkansas for a bird’s eye view of historic river flooding. KARK Meteorologist Hayden Nix shared details of what he saw during an airplane tour above the Arkansas River earlier in the day, just hours after President Donald Trump declared the crisis a national emergency.

Friday’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:20 – LIFE AFTER TRAGEDY – A Louisiana teen talks about surviving a tornado that killed his mother and brother. The Ruston twister happened in April. KTVE’s Chris Demirdjian told us about the young man’s search for strength to carry on.

11:00 – ENDANGERED MUSIC – The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Thursday that Nashville’s Music Row was named to its 2019 list of America’s 11 most endangered historic places. The group’s annual list spotlights examples of the country’s architectural and cultural heritage at risk of destruction or irreparable damage. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined us with all the details.

14:30 – TEXARKANA IN TOP 10 – Main Street Texarkana is close to winning $25,000 in a national contest. The group has made the final 10 in the ‘America’s Main Streets’ contest. The grand prize winner will be announced next week.

15:30 – SPELLING CHAMPS – The 2019 National Spelling Bee is now one for the history books AND the record books. There wasn’t just one winner, but eight! Every one of them received $50,000 in cash and a trophy. KLFY’S Tracy Wirtz joined the conversation with a recap.

Click on the video above to watch today’s show.