Newsfeed Now for November 11: Service dog goes viral; Honoring our veterans

On Newsfeed Now for November 11, the conversation began in Arkansas. The school photo of a service dog in Gravette is capturing hearts in the community. KNWA’s Kelly O’Neill reports.

Major progress is being made on the more than 20 homes being built through Habitat for Humanity in North Nashville. It’s all part of the Carter Work Project. President Jimmy Carter is leading the charge, with hundreds of volunteers helping in the build including country music lovebirds Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

LSU ON CLOUD 9: Eight years of agony are finally over for the LSU Tigers. The huge win has Tiger fans on cloud nine. WVLA’s Abbi Rocha reports.

HONORING OUR VETERANS: A Kansas veteran, who survived arguably two of the most brutal battles of WWII, says when he arrived back on U.S. soil, he felt lucky to be alive. KSNW’s Gwyn Bevel reports.

