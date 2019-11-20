Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis

Newsfeed Now for November 20: Impeachment hearings; Frozen II preview

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Newsfeed Now for November 20, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 20, 2019"

JUST KEEP LIVIN: Program founded by Mathew McConaughey helps Longview students learn life-skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "JUST KEEP LIVIN: Program founded by Mathew McConaughey helps Longview students learn life-skills"

Deputy saves teen from jumping off bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy saves teen from jumping off bridge"

Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Nov. 19"

HSU Meth Arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "HSU Meth Arrests"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for November 20, President Trump lashed out anew at the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry Wednesday as Gordon Sondland, the most significant witness, acknowledged during open testimony that there was a “quid pro quo” in the Ukraine controversy. Washington reporter Joe Khalil joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

HERO COP: A Williamson County, TN Deputy is being hailed a hero after convincing a suicidal 18-year-old to step back from the ledge of the Natchez Trace Bridge. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 05:08 in the video above.

JUST KEEP LIVIN’: A program founded by East Texas native, Matthew McConaughey is helping students in Longview ISD learn how to be a good neighbor and lend a helping hand. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:09 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories