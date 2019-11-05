Newsfeed Now for November 5: Cop turns hero; Arkansas police department gets creative

On Newsfeed Now for November 5, the conversation began in Tennessee. A Spring Hill Police Officer is being hailed a hero tonight after pulling 2 suspects from a burning car. The entire ordeal was caught on dashcam video. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.

BEATING CANCER: When doctors say you only have a few weeks to live… then you kick cancer’s butt…what else do you do? 12-year-old Aiden Hughes went for a ride with a bunch of bikers Sunday to celebrate. WKRG News Director Chris Best went along for the ride.

