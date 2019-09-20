Newsfeed Now for September 20: Storm Area 51; Climate protests across the world

On Newsfeed Now for September 20, the conversation began near Area 51 in Nevada. Earthling visitors are now swarming the state of Nevada to celebrate and hopefully encounter some of our galactic neighbors. KLAS’s John Langeler reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

PUSH FOR CHANGE: Around the world today, young people inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg are “striking” to demand action on climate change. Washington reporter Brie Jackson joined the conversation from the protests happening in Washington.

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, young climate activists march with signs during a rally near the White House in Washington. At left is the Washington Monument. In late September 2019, there will be climate strikes, climate summits, climate debates, a dire climate science report, climate pledges by countries and businesses, promises of climate financial help and more between now and next Friday. There will even be a bit of climate poetry, film and music. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



VETERAN HONORED: A soldier without any known family received an emotional farewell Thursday in Middle Tennessee from hundreds of people he never met. WKRN’s Chris Bundgaard reports.

BIRD BRAIN: An Arkansas zookeeper is getting ready to take a trip to South Africa for a rare training with birds – almost as rare as her. KARK’s Michael Esparza joined the conversation.

