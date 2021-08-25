Newsfeed Now: House lawmakers pass voting rights bill; Arkansas ditch gets Facebook page after constant crashes

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – House lawmakers made significant movement on Tuesday, passing a voting rights bill named in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis, and clearing the way for Congress to take action on both the infrastructure bill and budget plan.

Tropical Park in Miami is normally known for jogging or shooting hoops, but now it’s a one-stop-shop for COVID-19: tests, vaccines and Regeneron. They’re all available in one spot. There’s no line for the vaccine or for the test, but there is a two-hour wait for Regeneron – the monoclonal antibody treatment for people who have already tested positive.

With more businesses requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there may be some who refuse. If this results in the company letting the worker go, will the person be eligible for unemployment?

Delta Air Lines will charge employees on the company health plan $200 a month if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the airline’s top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $40,000, according to the Associated Press.

Food and housing insecurity is a known problem on Indiana college and university campuses. A new study done by Foster Success and the Indiana Commission of Higher Education shows that, and more.

It’s a hole with its own fanbase, the so-called “Sonic Ditch” in Benton, Arkansas drawing many cars into its watery depths. But the constant crashes have led to the creation of its own Facebook page, and a group of neighbors dedicated to poking fun at the phenomenon.

