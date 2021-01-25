Newsfeed Now: House to deliver articles of impeachment to Senate, Bucs make Super Bowl history

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- As the House is set to introduce articles of impeachment to the Senate, lawmakers are split on whether to proceed with a trial.

For more information, check out the video above.

Other stories in today’s show:

STATE LEADERS WORRIED ABOUT MAINTAINING ADEQUATE COVID-19 VACCINE SUPPLY: Even after President Biden’s announcement of his national COVID-19 strategy, vaccination anxiety is still prevalent all over the country, including hard-hit California.

States remain worried about having enough doses for timely second shots along with meeting the demand for those yet to get a first one.

For more information, check out the full story from NewsNation.

UCSD RESEARCHERS DEVELOPING WEARABLE COVID-19 TEST STRIP: Researchers at UC San Diego are experimenting with new wearable test strips that change color if they detect the coronavirus in a person’s breath or saliva.

The strips can be affixed to any mask and are designed to detect “protein-cleaving molecules” produced from an infection of the virus, the university said in a news release Thursday.

For more information, check out the full story from FOX5.

‘I NEVER THOUGHT THAT I WOULD BE CONSIDERED NON-ESSENTIAL’– A Missouri family hopes their interview about the death of their loved one to cancer will save others. They spoke out to raise attention to other health threats impacted by the pandemic.

For more information, check out the full story from FOX 2 NOW.

TEEN RECOUNTS ATTEMPT ON HIS LIFE DURING GRINDR DATE: A Louisiana teen is putting a horrific crime behind him while recovering from the near-death experience.

On June 20, 2020, Holden White was tortured until his attacker thought he was dead.

Now White, an openly gay young man, is pressing for hate crime charges.

It’s been seven months since a meetup on the dating app Grindr turned into something that would leave Holden White scarred for the rest of his life.

He wants to share what happened so that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Warning, some of the details may be hard to read.

For more information, check out the full story from KLFY.

‘FLOATS IN THE OAKS’ BRINGING MARDI GRAS FUN TO NEW ORLEANS CITY PARK: Mardi Gras will look different this year with no parades, but New Orleans City Park has come up with a creative way to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive with their first-ever, “Floats in the Oaks.”

Mardi Gras parades won’t be hitting the streets this Carnival, but they will be rolling down to City Park as part of a new drive-thru celebration called, “Floats in the Oaks.”

For more information, check out the full story from WGNO.

SUPER HOST: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feel right at home in the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers made history at Green Bay on Sunday as they defeated the Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship game.

Tampa Bay (14-5) is the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. There have been 25 venues that have held Super Bowls.

For more information, check out the full story from News Channel 8.