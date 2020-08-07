Newsfeed Now: Walmart attack caught on video; Obituary goes viral

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Louisiana police say a man was captured on video punching a 72-year-old Walmart employee. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz breaks down the investigation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

OBITUARY GOES VIRAL: A grieving widow is not letting her husband’s death from COVID-19 be in vain, penning a scathing obituary with a pointed message for President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with those who refuse to wear masks. KTAL’s Jenna Jordan reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

COLD CASE SOLVED: A man who shot a Denver Police Department officer before escaping from prison in 1974 was arrested in New Mexico on Wednesday.

Luis Archuleta. Credit: FBI

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss